Picture Perfect Postcards - Online Watercolor Workshop - The Alabama Theater

Join us on Zoom to paint a watercolor postcard featuring The Alabama Theater.

Katie and Holly are back with another original watercolor design. The third and final installment of our Picture Perfect Postcards series features the iconic Alabama Theater.

Registration required. Recommended 12 & up.

Kits will be ready for pick up beginning July 21.

Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7800.

AGE GROUP: | Teens | Adults |