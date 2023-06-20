Pirates and Mermaids Summer Camp 9-12:00
Sara Beth Gilbert, Sara Beth’s Gymnasts 10699 Old Highway 280, Building 2, Suite 2, Chelsea, Alabama 35043
Argh! Calling all pirates and mermaids to camp! Shiver me timbers, we’ll have a treasure hunt and all sorts of fun themed activities and games plus gymnastics. No experience needed. Make new friends, discover treasure, and have an adventure on the open seas. All campers bring a morning snack and take home souvenirs each day. Ages 4-12 girls and boys welcome.
Info
