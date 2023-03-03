The Planets
Alys Stephens Center 1200 10th Avenue South Birmingham, AL 35294 , Birmingham, Alabama
From the robust and captivating Mars to the ethereal rise of Neptune, Holst’s – The Planets – offers a spellbinding picture of the earth’s celestial neighbors. Join the ASO for an exploration of our solar system as the orchestra revisits Avner Dorman’s Astrolatry, an enchanting portrayal of the stars at twilight.
