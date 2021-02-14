Pop-Up Flower Card craft-to-go
to
North Shelby Library 5521 Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35242
Make a homemade Valentine for someone you love. Registration Required. The YouTube video will be posted on February 8th at 10am on the library's YouTube Channel and the North Shelby Library Academy for you to follow. Once you register you can come and pick up your to-go kit. Please send me a pic of your complete painting to nsref@shelbycounty-al.org. Have fun everyone!
