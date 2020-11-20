POSE at The Summit

POSE, a festive and interactive photo experience to not be missed! The Summit, along with Cultured to Create and local Birmingham artists, have curated 10 uniquely decorated rooms for an immersive selfie experience.

POSE is located in Saks Plaza along with Santa. Access to POSE does not include a photo/visit time with Santa; each experience must be booked separately.

Children 4 and under are free with an adult ticket; Persons 17 and under must be accompanied by an adult. For groups of 10 or more, please contact us: (205) 222-2478

COVID-19 Safety Measures:

The safety of our guests and employees is our number one priority. Based on guidance from health authorities and government agencies, we are implementing health and safety measures for your visit to provide you with the safest experience possible.

-All guests should maintain a minimum distance of 6ft from others who are not in their party

-Visits are by appointment only for the hour of reservation (i.e., 11 AM bookings must vacate POSE by 12 PM)

-Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the exhibit, including the beginning and end of the experience

-Regular sanitizing and cleaning will be conducted by staff frequently, including high touchpoints and commonly used areas

-All guests 2 years of age and older, along with our team members, will be required to wear a facemask covering their mouth and nose. Guests are required to bring their own face coverings

If you are sick, we ask you to please stay home. We will happily transfer your tickets to a later date. Notice must be provided prior to your ticketed time

-Staff will not be allowed to handle a guest’s phone

-All employees and guests will receive temperature checks before entering POSE