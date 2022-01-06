Preschool Kitchen Science: Snowy Science

North Shelby Library 5521 Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35242

Registration required. Preschool Ages 3-5.

STEAM-y (Science Technology Engineering Art and Math) science experiments for preschoolers. We will be returning to in-house programming for January. Due to space limitations and social distancing recommendations by the CDC, masks and social distancing are highly recommended. Register using our online calendar at northshelbylibrary.evanced.info/signup/calendar. Registration opens 2 weeks before the start date.

