Purl on the Plaza

Join old friends and make new ones at this crafty meeting of all fiber enthusiasts! We meet the second Saturday of each month on the Plaza of the Library from 1 pm until 5 pm (although some stay all day!!) Occasionally, we have free knitting and/or crochet lessons, to find out more or to sign up for classes, please call 205-444-7820 or email shannon.haddock@hooverlibrary.org. We love to see anyone with a portable craft such as knitting, crochet, tatting, embroidery, or other needle crafts. Check out our webpage at http://www.hooverlibrary.org/PURL. LOCATION: Plaza Wing