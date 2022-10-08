Purl on the Plaza

Join old friends and make new ones at this crafty meeting of all fiber enthusiasts! We meet the second Saturday of each month on the Plaza of the Library from 1 pm until 5 pm (although some stay all day!!) We love to see anyone with a portable craft such as knitting, crochet, tatting, embroidery, or other fiber crafts. For more information about the group, events, and fiber crafting news, visit our website at hooverlibrary.org. LOCATION: Plaza Wing