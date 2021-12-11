Bring in the Holidays with our first Purl on the Plaza in-person meeting! Join old friends and make new ones at this crafty meeting of all fiber enthusiasts--In person! We love to see anyone with a portable craft such as knitting, crochet, tatting, embroidery, or other fiber crafts. We hope everyone will be able to share projects, win door prizes and enjoy each others company. To find out more, please call 205-444-7820.