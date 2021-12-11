Purl on the Plaza -- IN PERSON!

to

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216

by

Bring in the Holidays with our first Purl on the Plaza in-person meeting! Join old friends and make new ones at this crafty meeting of all fiber enthusiasts--In person! We love to see anyone with a portable craft such as knitting, crochet, tatting, embroidery, or other fiber crafts. We hope everyone will be able to share projects, win door prizes and enjoy each others company. To find out more, please call 205-444-7820.

Info

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
events, Library
205-444-7820
to
Google Calendar - Purl on the Plaza -- IN PERSON! - 2021-12-11 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Purl on the Plaza -- IN PERSON! - 2021-12-11 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Purl on the Plaza -- IN PERSON! - 2021-12-11 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Purl on the Plaza -- IN PERSON! - 2021-12-11 13:00:00 ical