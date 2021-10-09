Purl on the Plaza, Virtual Edition

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216

Join old friends and make new ones at this crafty meeting of all fiber enthusiasts!

We meet the second Saturday of each month on Zoom from 1 pm until 5 pm. To find out more, please call 205-444-7820. We love to see anyone with a portable craft such as knitting, crochet, tatting, embroidery, or other fiber crafts.

Visit hooverlibrary.org to register to receive an email reminder with a link to the program.

AGE GROUP: Adults

