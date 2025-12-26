Featuring Rachel Thibodeau & Styles Haury

The Venue at Coosa Landing in Gadsden, AL

Get ready for an unforgettable night of songs and stories as two incredible Nashville writers take the stage!

Rachel Thibodeau is a multi-platinum, award-winning songwriter whose career took off with the 4x Platinum hit “Good Directions”, co-written with Luke Bryan and recorded by Billy Currington, a song that spent three weeks at #1 and earned ASCAP Song of the Year. Her songs have been recorded by Trisha Yearwood, Reba McEntire, Tim McGraw, Martina McBride, Parmalee, Katharine McPhee, and many others ✨

Styles Haury brings his own powerful catalog and Nashville energy, with cuts and collaborations alongside some of the most recognizable names in country music.

This special songwriter night is all about connection. You’ll hear stories behind the hits, familiar songs you already know by heart, and get a rare peek into the creative world of two writers who help shape the sound of country music 🎤

A true Nashville-style hangout, right here in Gadsden.