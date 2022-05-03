Rain Barrel Workshop

Chilton Regional Research and Extension Center 120 County Road 756 , Clanton, Alabama 35045

The workshop is for homeowners and/or anyone that is interested in catching and using rainwater. 

Speakers will be Rhonda Britton, Regional Extension Agent, and Nelson D. Wynn, Regional Extension Agent.

Please join us to construct your own ready to install 55 gallons barrel with assistance from presenters 

The registration fee is $65 to cover your rain barrel and materials.

To register call 205-669-6763 by Tuesday, April 26, 2022

205-669-6763
