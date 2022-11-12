Randy Howell Hope Festival

After celebrating more than 10 years of amazing success with Randy Howell's Boat Giveaway raising over $2.1 million we're thrilled to announce Randy Howell is hosting a HUGE free family-friendly event at the King's Home campus in Chelsea!

This event boasts a fishing rodeo with Major League Fishing's Randy Howell and area fishing teams, music, food trucks, entertainment for the kids, and more!

At the end of the event, we'll gather together to celebrate what the Lord has done at King's Home and announce the winner of the 12th Annual Randy Howell Boat Giveaway!