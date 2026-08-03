Read.Play.Create Teen Programming: UNO Tournament
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Chelsea Public Library 16623 U.S. 280, Chelsea, Alabama 35043
Teens ages 12-18 won't want to miss the Read.Play.Create UNO Tournament on Aug. 25. The event promises friendly competition, pizza and prizes for those willing to shuffle, match and survive a few Draw Fours along the way. This event is part of the Chelsea Public Library's schedule. Visit cityofchelsea.com for more information.
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Chelsea Public Library 16623 U.S. 280, Chelsea, Alabama 35043
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