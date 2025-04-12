Red Shoe Run: Rockin' 5K directly benefits and impacts the guest families served by Ronald McDonald House Charities of Alabama. By participating in Red Shoe Run, you're keeping a family close to their sick or injured child free of charge. You're providing much-needed emotional support and relief to families far from home, and you're giving parents respite as they face daily life or death decisions. Visit our run website to sign up for the 5K or 1 Mile Walk and check out the volunteer opportunities! We also have a Red Shoe Run Snoozer option for those who can't make it to the event but still wish to get a t-shirt and fundraise for our mission.