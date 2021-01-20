OLLI at UA presents The Rest of the Story--Greeks at UA with Kathleen Cramer.

The Greek organizations at UA certainly add social opportunities to students, but they provide so much more to the campus and local community. Join us to learn about the Greeks' scholarship, fellowship and charity on campus and in the community.

Free, but registration is required; call 205-348-6482 or olli.ua.edu. OLLI classes are presented via Zoom technology. Not familiar with Zoom, no worries free training classes are also offered!