Restore Our Earth with Renewable Energy

Celebrate Earth Day by learning how renewable solar energy plays a part in restoring our earth and what you can do to reduce your carbon footprint. Registration required for virtual option. Paul Freeman from Eagle Solar and Lighting will discuss what is involved with purchasing, installing and benefiting from solar energy. Cant attend in person? This program will also be available virtually via Zoom. Register to receive the link to the Zoom event in your email. Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7800 for more information. LOCATION: Shakespeare Room, Zoom Room 2