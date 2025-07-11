Restore Games 2025

The 2nd Annual Restore Games is a free, family-friendly event designed to uplift youth, promote wellness, and prevent violence through connection and engagement. Enjoy a youth basketball tournament, live panels with local leaders, conflict resolution workshops, interactive sports stations, inflatables, game trucks, community resources, and special guest appearances from Kinigra ENT and comedian Tristan McFarland.

This event is powered by the Jefferson County Family Resource Center, City of Birmingham, and Birmingham Police Department, and supported through the Department of Justice CVIPI grant.

Proudly sponsored by:

Darrell O'Quinn, Senator Rodger Smitherman, Starbucks, Domino’s, Taco Mama, Taziki’s, Top Golf, Max Transit, Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Birmingham Water Works, AG Gaston Boys & Girls Club, Step by Step Foundation, Triple Threat Volleyball, Dream Mentali, Partyology, and more.

Learn more or get involved at restoregamesbham.com.