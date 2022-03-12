Saint Patrick's Day Fun Color, Puzzle, Craft, & Chill

Take a break with us at East 59! Come make a Saint Patrick's Day wreath, and relax with Irish-themed coloring pages and fun puzzles. For more information, call 205-444-7840. Get in the Saint Patrick's Day spirit by making a shamrock wreath! Whether you want to make a Saint Patrick’s Blue wreath or a wreath inspired by the Ireland Flag, we will help you display your love for the holiday. We will also have Irish-themed coloring pages and various puzzles to put together with old friends and new friends. Enjoy stress-free crafts with other crafty people and enter your name for a door prize! LOCATION: East 59 Event Room 701 Doug Baker Blvd, Suite 103 Hoover, AL 35242