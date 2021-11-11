Free Holiday Gift Market Offers Fabulous Items for Shoppers

and Changes Lives for Students

The holidays are just around the corner! Get a jump on your shopping at Samford Legacy League’s Holiday Gift Market on Thursday, November 11 from 10:30 AM – 6 PM at First Church of the Nazarene located at 1998 Shades Crest Road in Vestavia Hills.

Visitors to the market will find a variety of fabulous goods, including jewelry, art, handmade soap, candles, specialty foods, seasonal items and more. Admission to the Holiday Gift Market is free! Proceeds will help provide scholarships for students with significant financial need and challenging circumstances.

The Samford Legacy League is a volunteer organization which works to provide life-changing scholarships for students who have faced extraordinary challenges, including homelessness, inner-city violence, foster care and death or disability of a parent or sibling. The Holiday Gift Market is one of many annual fundraisers the organization holds to support its mission.

Due to COVID-19, vendors and visitors will be required to wear masks. Market vendors will be spread out to promote a healthy environment.

For more information about the Holiday Gift Market, including a list of vendors, visit samford.edu/legacyleague.