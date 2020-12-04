Santa's Craft-shop and Parents Night Out

to

Pinspiration Birmingham 201 Cahaba Park Circle #500, Birmingham, Alabama 35242

Who is ready for a #ParentsNightOut !!

We are planning our 1st Night out for December @Pinspiration Birmingham.

We will be creating holiday theme crafts.

Friday December 4th from 6-8pm

Space will be limited so reserve your spot today!

Holiday CRAFTS!!! Food !!! and Tons of FUN!!

Ages: School age children

*Registration information will be sent after reserving your spot.

Info

