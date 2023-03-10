Schoolhouse Rock
to
Regions Field Banquet Hall 1401 1st Ave S, Birmingham, Alabama 35233
Keep Rockin’ as our Junior Board hosts our 18th Annual Schoolhouse Rock on Friday, March 10th, 2023 from 7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. at Regions Field – voted Best Charity Event 6 years in a row by About Town Magazine! Guests will enjoy a silent auction, live music, event games and giveaways! Tickets include complimentary beer, wine, and heavy hors d’oeuvres.
As always, 100% of proceeds benefit the students at Cornerstone Schools of Alabama.
#Rockin4Kids
Info
