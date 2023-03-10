Keep Rockin’ as our Junior Board hosts our 18th Annual Schoolhouse Rock on Friday, March 10th, 2023 from 7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. at Regions Field – voted Best Charity Event 6 years in a row by About Town Magazine! Guests will enjoy a silent auction, live music, event games and giveaways! Tickets include complimentary beer, wine, and heavy hors d’oeuvres.

As always, 100% of proceeds benefit the students at Cornerstone Schools of Alabama.

#Rockin4Kids