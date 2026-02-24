Shelby Area Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated Community Service Event
to
280 Shelby County Services Building 19220 Hwy 280 East, Birmingham, Alabama 35242
📍 Event Location:
280 County Services Building
19220 Highway 280 East, Birmingham, AL 35242
🕙 Time: 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
🌟 Shelby Area Alumni Chapter Community Service Event
✂️ Sewing Uniforms for the Marla H. Corts School in Liberia, Africa
💖 Join Us & Make a Difference!
Come on February 28th for a meaningful day of service. Bring your community and help us sew uniforms for at least 150 girls!
Info
280 Shelby County Services Building 19220 Hwy 280 East, Birmingham, Alabama 35242
Crafts, events, Home & Garden