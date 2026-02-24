Shelby Area Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated Community Service Event

📍 Event Location:

280 County Services Building

19220 Highway 280 East, Birmingham, AL 35242

🕙 Time: 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

🌟 Shelby Area Alumni Chapter Community Service Event

✂️ Sewing Uniforms for the Marla H. Corts School in Liberia, Africa

💖 Join Us & Make a Difference!

Come on February 28th for a meaningful day of service. Bring your community and help us sew uniforms for at least 150 girls!