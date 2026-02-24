Shelby Area Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated Community Service Event

to

280 Shelby County Services Building 19220 Hwy 280 East, Birmingham, Alabama 35242

📍 Event Location:

280 County Services Building

19220 Highway 280 East, Birmingham, AL 35242

🕙 Time: 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

🌟 Shelby Area Alumni Chapter Community Service Event

✂️ Sewing Uniforms for the Marla H. Corts School in Liberia, Africa

💖 Join Us & Make a Difference!

Come on February 28th for a meaningful day of service. Bring your community and help us sew uniforms for at least 150 girls!

Info

280 Shelby County Services Building 19220 Hwy 280 East, Birmingham, Alabama 35242
Crafts, events, Home & Garden
2054105412
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Shelby Area Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated Community Service Event - 2026-02-28 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Shelby Area Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated Community Service Event - 2026-02-28 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Shelby Area Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated Community Service Event - 2026-02-28 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Shelby Area Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated Community Service Event - 2026-02-28 10:00:00 ical