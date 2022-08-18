Shelby County Alabama Alumni Fall Kickoff

Join the Shelby County chapter of The University of Alabama's National Alumni Association for their annual fall kick-off "Centers of Attention" on Thursday, August 18, at 6 pm at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church (5514 Double Oak Ln, Birmingham, AL 35242).

Our speakers for the evening will feature several great Bama centers: Roger Shultz ('86-'90), Steve Mott ('79-'83), Dr. Gaylon McCullough ('62-'64), Sid Smith ('74-'76), and Mike White ('83-'84). The event will be moderated by Chris Stewart, Voice of Men's Basketball and Baseball. The cost is $15 per person for Shelby County Chapter members and $25 for non-members, which includes dinner catered by The Bright Star. Click https://www.shelbycountyua.com to register.