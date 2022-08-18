Shelby County Alabama Alumni Fall Kickoff
to
Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church 5514 Double Oak Lane, Birmingham, Alabama 35242
Join the Shelby County chapter of The University of Alabama's National Alumni Association for their annual fall kick-off "Centers of Attention" on Thursday, August 18, at 6 pm at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church (5514 Double Oak Ln, Birmingham, AL 35242).
Our speakers for the evening will feature several great Bama centers: Roger Shultz ('86-'90), Steve Mott ('79-'83), Dr. Gaylon McCullough ('62-'64), Sid Smith ('74-'76), and Mike White ('83-'84). The event will be moderated by Chris Stewart, Voice of Men's Basketball and Baseball. The cost is $15 per person for Shelby County Chapter members and $25 for non-members, which includes dinner catered by The Bright Star. Click https://www.shelbycountyua.com to register.