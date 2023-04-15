Shelby County Children's Policy Council- Pinwheels for Prevention
to
Veteran's Park, Alabaster 7305 Alabama 119, Birmingham, Alabama
In honor of April being nationally recognized as Child Abuse Awareness Month, the Parent Involvement and Skills Committee with the Shelby County Children's Policy Council will be hosting the Second Annual Pinwheels for Prevention Event on April 15 from 10 a.m. to noon at Veterans Park in Alabaster.
Info
Veteran's Park, Alabaster 7305 Alabama 119, Birmingham, Alabama
events