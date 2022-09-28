The Junior League of Birmingham kicks off its 17th annual Shop Save & Share fundraiser. The Shop Save & Share kickoff party will be Wednesday, Sept. 28, from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Summit on the corner of Kendra Scott and Kate Spade.

The event will feature small bites, music, swag bags and giveaways for the first 75 attendees. Patrons can purchase their Shop Save & Share card at the event or online at shopsaveandshare.net to get 20% off and/or exclusive offers at more than 250 retailers.

About Shop Save & Share:

From Wednesday, Sept. 28, through Sunday, Oct. 9, patrons can receive 20% off and/or exclusive offers at more than 250 participating businesses with the purchase of a Shop Save & Share card.

One hundred percent of proceeds from the sale of cards benefit the Junior League’s 29 community projects that are designed to improve the lives of Birmingham men, women, children and seniors in need. With a mission of building and bettering Birmingham, the Junior League encourages patrons to purchase a card and support businesses as they continue to struggle from COVID-19 repercussions and low foot traffic during high inflation.

Shop Save & Share features retailers and entertainment venues such as Anthropologie, Vineyard Vines and the Birmingham Zoo, as well as locally owned boutiques and restaurants such as Wrapsody, Crestline Bagel, Ashley Mac’s and Avani Rupa Fine Jewelers. Patrons can purchase the $40 Shop Save & Share card at shopsaveandshare.net.

In addition to the traditional 20% discount provided by most, some retailers may choose to offer a free menu item or other special offer for cardholders instead. In an effort to uphold safety measures amongst the COVID-19 pandemic, select retailers will be providing online shopping codes and/or offering curbside pickup options to heighten safety measures for patrons. Cardholders should check the official guide, which will be housed on the website, for details on each retailer and their offer.

Over the past 17 years, Shop Save & Share has raised more than $750,000 for the Junior League's community projects and partners. Among them are the Community Partnership of Alabama’s Meals on Wheels, YWCA of Central Alabama’s Healthy Relationships and Vineyard Family Services’ Backpack Buddies.

Just one purchase of a $40 Shop Save & Share card can help provide the following:

An entire outfit for a survivor of sexual assault who has given their clothes as evidence

Two months of weekly food staples and supplies for one student in need

One month of diapers for a child in need or one period kit for a girl to attend school who might not otherwise

Opportunity for six elementary school children to take a field trip to the Birmingham Botanical Gardens

One month worth of groceries for a senior in need

For more information about Shop Save & Share or the Junior League, visit shopsaveandshare.net or jlbonline.com.