SLEEP at Ascension St. Vincent’s One Nineteen (Zoom)

Sleep Education for Everyone Program is a six-week discussion-based online program, delivered through Zoom, designed to help you get more and better sleep.

The program was developed by researchers from Michigan State University but administered by Ascension St. Vincent’s One Nineteen.

Topics include basics of sleep, sleep hygiene, stimulus control therapy, mindfulness, physical activity and sleep myths.

Cost $80 for the series, minimum of 6 participants. Call to register at 205-408-6550 by September 30.