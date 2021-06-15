OLLI at UA presents A Slice of Solace: A Pathway to Balance and Well-Being with Ed Shorts. Come join us as Ed takes us through a "pathway" to well-being involving balance and physical understanding of our bodies as we age. Life changes require us to adapt to everyday activities and reconsider how we approach activities. Class is free, but pre-registration is required for Zoom link access. Not familiar with Zoom? No worries, free Zoom basic classes are offered as well. See olli.ua.edu for complete course listings or call 205-348-6482 for information and registration.