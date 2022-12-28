Bring the family and watch a movie on the big screen! Powered with incredible speed, Sonic The Hedgehog, aka The Blue Blur, embraces his new home on Earth. That is, until he accidentally knocks out the power grid and sparks the attention of super-uncool evil genius Dr. Robotnik. Now it's super-villain vs. super-sonic in an all-out race across the globe to stop Robotnik from using Sonic's unique power for world domination. Sonic teams up with The Donut Lord, aka Sheriff Tom Wachowski, to save the planet in this live-action adventure comedy. 99 minutes LOCATION: The Library Theatre