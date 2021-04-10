Southeastern Outings Bicycle Ride on the Horse Creek Trail in Dora and Sumiton, Alabama

Join friendly folks on an easy, approximately 7-mile bicycle ride on the Horse Creek Trail in Dora and Sumiton, in Walker County, sort of near Jasper, Alabama. The trail itself is about 3.5 miles long one way. Everyone will be bicycling one round trip on this outing.

Ride on one of Alabama’s rails-to-trails conversion routes on an old railroad right of way. This smooth trail is wide, level and even paved. No hills on this trail. On this particular bike ride you will be bicycling on a scenic trail which goes through fields, near houses and through the woods. The trail is nicely developed, with frequent covered benches. People you meet are both friendly and helpful.

No motorized vehicles are allowed on your trail! Note this is a relatively easy ride, one which should be lots of fun for everyone who enjoys bicycling. Note-To view photos of what we will see on this trip, please click on this link:

https://photos.app.goo.gl/jVLXQ8RofST6nFUl1

Please be sure to click on the link and view the photographs.

Please bring your bicycle water with you.

After the bicycle ride, there will be an optional opportunity to bike a second 7-mile round trip on the trail for those who would like to bicycle some more.

Please meet 9:45 a.m. just outside the left front door of the Wal-Mart in Sumiton, Alabama. We plan to depart by car from there at 10:00 a.m. and drive to the nearby start point of our ride on the trail.

Info and Trip Leader: Dan Frederick, seoutings@bellsouth.net or 205/631-4680.