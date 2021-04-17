Southeastern Outings Dayhike in Noccalula Falls Park

This will be Southeastern Outings first ever hike to Alabama’s highest waterfall and surrounding area. When visiting for the day, this unique attraction will quench your appetite for both adventure and history. The falls are a 90-foot drop into the Black Creek gorge. It is naturally fed by Black Creek alone. Being a natural waterfall, it is dependent on rainfall to feed the cascade. When we see high volumes of rain we can see it flood (often in the winter and spring.) When we see little rainfall in the late summer and fall we may only have a trickle of water. Regardless of the amount of water, it is always a site to see!

One of the special attractions to Noccalula Falls is that by accessing the Gorge Trail you can pass under the Falls. In addition, the bridge leading over Black Creek above the Falls allows a 360-degree view of this grand natural waterfall. Hike rated moderately easy.

Optional dinner after the hike.

Well-behaved, properly supervised children age seven and up able to walk the distance of about 4 miles without complaining and complete the hike are welcome.

Please meet at 9:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Applebee’s in Trussville. We plan to depart from there at 9:45 a.m. Or you can meet the group at ­­ Jack’s parking lot, 1502 Noccalula Rd, Gadsden, AL 35901 at 10:30 a.m.

Information and Trip Leader: Marmy Nelson, marstar7@gmail.com or phone 612-245-3036 cell