Southeastern Outings Second Sunday Dayhike

Enjoy a moderate 4 to 5-mile walk in the woodlands near Birmingham on a Sunday afternoon.

This is an excellent outing for introducing your friends to Southeastern Outings and for making new friends who enjoy the outdoors. Parts of this hike may be off the color-coded trails. There will be some ups and downs.

Well-behaved, properly supervised children age eight and up able to walk the distance of about 4 miles without complaining and complete the hike are welcome.

Share an adventure! Bring a friend.

Please meet at 1:45 p.m. in the Oak Mountain Park office parking lot. We plan to depart from there at 2 p.m.

Please bring $5/person ($2.00 seniors) park admission fee plus your drink.

Info. and Trip Leader: Randall Adkins, (205)-317-6969