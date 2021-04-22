Southeastern Outings Weekday Leisurely Mountain Laurel Stroll

The stream rapidly expands to 15-feet wide before the end of the Dunnavant Valley Greenway Walking Trail.

There are footbridges over the streams, and, except for a very short, steep patch over a ridge, walking on the trail itself is easy. Happy hiking!

Note-To view photos of what we will see on this trip, please click on this link:

https://photos.app.goo.gl/ojHkVyiDhYBlVFGl2

Please bring your water with you.

Optional lunch at a restaurant in the Lee Branch Shopping Center on Highway 280 after the hike.

Please meet at 9:00 a.m. in the DVGWT trail head parking lot on Shelby County Highway 41. We plan to depart from there at 9:15 a.m.

Information and Trip Leader: Chris Heckemeyer, 205-979-5730

DIRECTIONS TO MEETING PLACE

Dunnavant Valley Greenway Walking Trailhead (DVGWT) Parking Lot: From intersection of U.S. Highway 280 and Rocky Ridge Road, just beyond Water Works on top of Shades Mountain take U.S. Highway 280 East 9.3 miles away from Birmingham to traffic light at intersection with Shelby Co. Highway 41 and turn left. Drive 1.5 miles on Co. Highway 41 to gravel parking area on the right. See Southeastern Outings sign and small, brown DVGWT sign parallel to road on right. Turn right on gravel turnoff and park in parking lot at trail head. If the DVGWT parking lot is full, which it probably will be, please park on the side of Shelby County Route 41 completely off of the pavement!