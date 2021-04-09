Southeastern Outings Weekday Mountain Laurel Stroll, Dunnavant Valley Greenway Walking Trail (DVGWT)

The trail winds along a bubbling stream, Yellow Leaf Creek, overhung with majestic American beech, oak, and hickory and lined with blooming Mountain Laurel.

The stream rapidly expands to 15-feet wide before the end of the trail.

We anticipate seeing extensive quantities of beautiful blooming mountain laurel all along the creek on this hike.

We may offer two options. Option A involves a short moderate hike off trail to view a pretty waterfall nearby, and then return to the main trail where we will hike to the far end of the trail and back to the start. Dan Frederick will scout Option A on April 12 or 13 to ascertain whether the waterfall is likely to be running or not on April 14. Option B involves easy hiking on the main trail from start to end and return on the trail. There are footbridges over the streams, and, except for a steep patch over a ridge, walking on the trail itself is easy. Happy hiking!