Southern Voices Artist Lecture and Reception

Lecture begins at 5:45 pm in The Library Theatre, with the reception to follow. Wine and hors d'oeuvres will be served. This event is free and open to the public. Sara Garden Armstrong is a visual artist whose decades-long practice embraces a wide range of scales and techniques, such as site-specific sculpture, works on paper and artist books. Armstrong has exhibited nationally and internationally for over 40 years and her work can be found in the collections of the Museum of Modern Art, New York; the Victoria and Albert Museum, London and Centre Georges Pompidou, Paris, among others. The monograph SARA GARDEN ARMSTRONG: Threads and Layers published in 2020, coincides with a traveling exhibition currently touring the southeastern US. LOCATION: Theatre Level