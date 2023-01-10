Spanish Conversation Club

to

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216

Practice your Spanish and celebrate the culture!

All levels, from beginner to fluent, are welcome to practice their Spanish at the library. Use what you know or expand your vocabulary with the help of our trained facilitator. Some prior experience with the language is recommended. Adults only, 17+ please. For questions, call 205-444-7840 or email hvrefdesk@hooverlibrary.org.

Info

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35216
events, Library
205-444-7840
to
Google Calendar - Spanish Conversation Club - 2023-01-10 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Spanish Conversation Club - 2023-01-10 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Spanish Conversation Club - 2023-01-10 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Spanish Conversation Club - 2023-01-10 19:00:00 ical