Spring Break Camp

Sara Beth’s Gymnasts 10699 Old Highway 280 Building 2, Suite 2, Chelsea, Alabama 35043

Spring Break Camp

Full or Half Days with Extended care available!

Theme: Exploration, Energy, and Social Connection

When school is out, the adventure begins at our Spring Break camp. This isn't your average day camp—it’s a high-energy "staycation" designed to keep kids active, engaged, and social while they’re away from the classroom. Our gym transforms into a world of exploration where kids move into the wild world of movement-based play.

Pack your spirit of adventure, join the expedition, and let’s make this Spring Break unforgettable!

Info

Sara Beths Gymnasts 0922 IMG_8249.jpg
Sara Beth’s Gymnasts 10699 Old Highway 280 Building 2, Suite 2, Chelsea, Alabama 35043
Camp, events, Kids & Family
205-910-3668
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