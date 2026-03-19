Spring Break Camp

Full or Half Days with Extended care available!

Theme: Exploration, Energy, and Social Connection

When school is out, the adventure begins at our Spring Break camp. This isn't your average day camp—it’s a high-energy "staycation" designed to keep kids active, engaged, and social while they’re away from the classroom. Our gym transforms into a world of exploration where kids move into the wild world of movement-based play.

Pack your spirit of adventure, join the expedition, and let’s make this Spring Break unforgettable!