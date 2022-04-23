Montevallo Main Street, Impact Montevallo, and DRUM the Program invite you to experience our Inaugural Spring Fling Family Food Truck Fest!

From noon to 6 PM on Saturday, April 23, join us at the Orr Park Pecan Grove (940 Island Street) to grab lunch or an early dinner from one of our featured food trucks!

This fest will be fun for the whole family. Activities include:

• Drum classes led by Abou Sylla (www.syllamusic.com) at 1 PM and 4 PM

• Inflatable Obstacle Course

• Face Painting

• Music

• Main Street Coloring Sheets

• And more!

This event is free admission.

* * *

ABOUT THE PRESENTING ORGANIZATIONS:

Montevallo Main Street is a volunteer-driven organization whose mission is to promote and revitalize our historic downtown. Montevallo has been a Designated Main Street Community since June 2016.

Impact Montevallo is a community of volunteers serving the City of Montevallo to prevent youth substance use through education, awareness and action.

DRUM the Program is a community based cultural arts platform. They provide relevant educational experiences of West African drum and dance that serves to develop Social-Emotional Learning Skills, serving Youth ages 8 -16.

For more information, contact us at mainstreet(at)cityofmontevallo.com or 205-597-9322.