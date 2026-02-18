Spring Into Girl Scouts – Inverness
North Shelby Library 5521 Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35242
Girl Scouts of North-Central Alabama invites girls and families to Spring Into Girl Scouts, a free, family-friendly event designed especially for young girls in grades K–12.
Girls will meet an animal (animals vary by location), create a watercolor butterfly, and plant a daisy in a take-home flower pot. It’s a fun, low-pressure way to explore Girl Scouts, try something new, and make new friends—no membership required.
