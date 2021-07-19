July 19-23 and 26-30: In-Person Cooking Camps at Ascension at St. Vincent’s One Nineteen.

For the safety of our customers and staff, capacity is currently limited to 12 campers per day, so sign up now and ensure your spot.

Cost is $225 per week. Ages 6-9: July 19-23, 8 a.m. to noon; Teens: July 19-23, 1-5 p.m.; ages 10-12: July 26-30, 8 a.m. to noon. For more information, call 205-408-6550.