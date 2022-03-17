St. Patrick’s Day in Five Points South

Oh, for the luck of the Irish! Join the fun for a St. Patrick’s Day celebration in Five Points South Thursday, March 17 from 7 a.m. to late! Enjoy live music and Irish-themed food and drink specials from participating Five Points South bars and restaurants, including 5 Point Public House & Oyster Bar, Black Market Bar & Grill, Dave’s Pub, Filter-Coffee Parlor, Iron City Pizza Co., Little Italy's Pizza and Pints, Mellow Mushroom, Sleek Sports Bar, The Hive and Unplugged Bar. With everything from Lucky Charms Cereal Milk Lattes to Irish Mules, Irish Car Bombs, Guinness and Tullamore Dew Shots, to Cheese Curds, Corned Beef and Cabbage, Shepherd’s Pie and more!

Indulge in all of the deliciousness and take part in the best beverage specials of the year sponsored by Guinness and Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey! View food and drink specials from participating restaurants at http://stpatsfivepoints.com/st-patricks-day-festivities/.

Come back to Five Points for food, drinks and fun on Saturday, March 19 for the 38th Annual St. Patrick’s Parade from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.!

Sponsors and Supporters of the Five Points South St. Patrick’s celebration include: Guinness Beer, Alabama Crown, Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey, Five Points South Neighborhood Association, Birmingham Mountain Radio, the City of Birmingham Mayor’s Office, the Birmingham Irish Cultural Society and Style Advertising. The Five Points South St. Patrick’s celebration is presented by the Five Points Alliance.

For more information about the Five Points South St. Patrick’s celebration, including a listing of events, restaurant specials and details, please visit http://stpatsfivepoints.com/.