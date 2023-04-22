She's Into STEM: A STEM Fair for Girls in Grades 6 to 12
to
Junior League of Birmingham 2122 20th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35223
Meet prominent women from a variety of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) fields and discover all the benefits of pursuing a career in STEM, and the wide variety of opportunities available. STEM fields are one of the fastest growing fields, but a disproportionate number of women pursue STEM careers. Let’s change that!
Girls will have the opportunity to visit several break out sessions and participate in hands-on demonstrations during this event. Careers represented will include:
• Project Management & Construction Science
• Engineering
• Web Development
• Accounting
• Forensics
• Nuclear Science
• Medicine
• and more!
Email kristen@girlspring.com with questions.
Thanks to our partners at Girls, Inc. of Central Alabama and theri Eureka program!