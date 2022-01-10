Listen, laugh, and learn! One story prompts lots of hands-on S.T.E.A.M. activities designed for 3 to 8-year-olds. Jan 10 - Expect the Unexpected Jan 24 - Math Mania Jan 31 - Get Well Soon There will also be a S.T.E.A.M. pick-up pack available the week of January 24. It will include four additional MATH MANIA activities. Call 205-444-7830 or visit hooverlibrary.org for more information. LOCATION: Youth Program Room