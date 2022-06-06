Summer Camp: Carnival Games
Sara Beth’s Gymnasts 10699 Old Highway 280 Building 2, Suite 2, Chelsea, Alabama 35043
Are you looking for a break from the summer heat? Carnival Games Summer Camp will be filled with lots of activities including gymnastics, games, and crafts, not to mention all the memories we'll make, too. Plus, each child will receive souvenirs, and morning snacks will be provided, as well. This session's activities will bring a sense of carnival fun to the gym!
