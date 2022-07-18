Summer Camp: Christmas in July

Sara Beth’s Gymnasts 10699 Old Highway 280 Building 2, Suite 2, Chelsea, Alabama 35043

Let's have a holly, jolly Christmas in July! We'll play festive games, decorate, and enjoy some merry activities. We will do gymnastics and enjoy crafts and make lots of great memories along the way. Plus, each child will receive souvenirs, and morning snacks will be provided. You will bring a packed lunch too. We can't wait to celebrate!

Camp, events, Kids & Family, Sports
205-910-3668
