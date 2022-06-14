Summer Camp: Outer Space
Sara Beth’s Gymnasts 10699 Old Highway 280 Building 2, Suite 2, Chelsea, Alabama 35043
This summer camp will be Out of this World! We will play games and activities related to outer space and we will do gymnastics and enjoy crafts and make lots of great memories along the way. Plus, each child will receive souvenirs, and morning snacks will be provided, as well. This session's activities will be a blast!
