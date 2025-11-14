Swag the Bag 20025

Shelby County Arts Council 105 West College Street, City of Columbiana, Alabama 35051

Swag The Bag is not your average fundraiser.

It’s a high-energy art and fashion competition where every creation is made from trash bags. Why trash bags? Because too many foster youth have carried their lives in them. This event flips the script, transforming a symbol of being thrown away into a celebration of creativity, resilience, and hope.

