Swag the Bag 20025
Shelby County Arts Council 105 West College Street, City of Columbiana, Alabama 35051
Swag The Bag is not your average fundraiser.
It’s a high-energy art and fashion competition where every creation is made from trash bags. Why trash bags? Because too many foster youth have carried their lives in them. This event flips the script, transforming a symbol of being thrown away into a celebration of creativity, resilience, and hope.
