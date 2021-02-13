The Sweethearts Special

Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum 919 9th St, Birmingham, Alabama 35040

Climb aboard the Calera & Shelby Railroad for a romantic trip with your sweetheart to the Ozan Winery & Distillery!

Upon arrival at the vineyard, receive a trackside taste of Yella Whiskey, then enjoy a short walk up the gentle hill under the stars to lovely, rustic tasting rooms.

Each guest will receive a souvenir wine glass and a pre-selected sampling of wines paired with an individual plate of sweets and treats.

This is a unique Valentine’s event that your sweetheart will remember!

Note: The Sweethearts Special is for adults ages 21+ only.

Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum 919 9th St, Birmingham, Alabama 35040
