Take & Make: Wildflower Seed Bomb

Celebrate Earth Day by creating your own wildflower seed bomb - then toss them to spread wildflowers anywhere! Get your hands a bit dirty by creating a wildflower seed bomb that will bring wildflowers to random places. Bringing back native wildflowers is both rewarding and necessary. Native plants attract more pollinators, providing critical habitat for pollinators. They're also low maintenance. Pick up a kit at the Fiction Desk beginning April 1st, while supplies last. Call 205-444-7820 for more information.