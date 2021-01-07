Join the YA Librarians for a Teen Council Meeting using Zoom. We'll be talking about programming for the Spring. Register for the program and include an email address to get the meeting invite!

Apply for teen council by submitting this application via email: https://northshelbylibrary.org/images/teen/TeenLeadershipCouncil.pdf

For this event, teens will need:

Access to internet

Ability to get on Zoom